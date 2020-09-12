DFA repatriates 9,671 overseas Filipinos this week

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated almost 10,000 overseas Filipinos this week.

The DFA said the 9671 overseas Filipinos repatriated since the outbreak of COVID-19 brought the total to 174,039 so far.

The DFA said of the 174,039, 61,716 or 35.46 percent were sea-based Filipinos, while 112,323 or 64.54 percent were land-based.

The 9,671 repatriated this week, the DFA said, included over 7,500 nationals from the Middle East who were repatriated via 27 special commercial repatriation flights.

The department said 11 of these flights arrived from the United Arab Emirates, seven from Saudia Arabia, four from Qatar, three from Bahrain, and one each from Oman and Kuwait.

“The DFA, together with its Philippine embassies, consulates and attached agencies around the world, remains fully committed to bringing home our nationals abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.