DFA repatriates 94 Filipinos from Laos, Myanmar

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated over 90 Filipinos from Laos and Myanmar.

The DFA said the 46 Filipinos arrived in Manila from Vientiane, Laos on November 16, via Myanmar National Airlines.

They were accompanied by three foreign nationals.

Forty-eight Filipinos, on the other hand, were repatriated from Yangon, Myanmar on the same day.

This was the eleventh repatriation flight from Myanmar since the start of the pandemic.

The DFA said many of the repatriated Filipinos had been stranded in those countries and had lost their jobs.

The DFA has so far repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since the start of its repatriation efforts amid the pandemic in February.

Laos remains as a low-risk country for COVID-19, recording only 24 cases from January to October.

There are so far over 70,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Myanmar.