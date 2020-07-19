DFA repatriates 707 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated over 700 overseas Filipinos from Saudi Arabia.

The DFA said the 707 Filipinos were composed of 353 OFWs from Riyadh, and 354 Filipinos from Jeddah.

They arrived on Saturday afternoon via Philippine Airlines flights PR665 and PR8661.

Upon arrival, the repatriates underwent a “thorough” briefing on current safety protocols as well as RT-PCR Testing as prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

They will be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for mandatory quarantine while they await the results of their RT-PCR test.

“The DFA remains true to its commitment to provide timely assistance to distressed overseas Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.