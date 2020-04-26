DFA repatriates 58 more Filipinos from UAE

(Eagle News)–Fifty-eight more Filipinos were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

With the repatriation of the Filipinos, there are now 473 Filipinos repatriated so far since the start of the pandemic, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the OFWs were met in Manila by representatives of the DFA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs.

They were also subjected to the 14-day quarantine period administered by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine.

“The repatriates expressed thanks for the joint efforts of the Philippines and the UAE Government in bringing them home even with the current challenges on travel,” the DFA said.

Earlier, the DFA repatriated Filipinos from the Ivory Coast and the US.