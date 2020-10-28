DFA repatriates 40 more Filipinos stranded in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

(Eagle News)–Forty more Filipinos stranded in North Sulawesi, Indonesia have been repatriated.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the repatriates, who represent the second batch of Filipinos to be repatriated from Manado, were fetched by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) on October 15.

This was after they were granted diplomatic clearance by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The DFA said the vessel docked at the Port of General Santos in the morning of October 17.

The department said representatives from the local governments of General Santos City, Davao City, Mati City, municipalities of Glan and Malungon in Sarangani Province, municipality of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, and municipalities of Sarangani, and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental, were present to receive their respective constituents upon their arrival.

Prior to their departure, the DFA said RT-PCR tests were administered to all repatriates in compliance with health protocols implemented by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

They were subjected to another round of mandatory RT-PCR testing and a 14-day quarantine in designated facilities before being cleared for return to their families, the DFA said.

“Noted as the DFA’s first repatriation effort by sea during the pandemic, the Department pledges its full commitment in bringing home stranded Filipinos abroad,” the department said.