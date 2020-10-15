DFA repatriates 40 Filipino fishermen from Indonesia

(Eagle News)–Forty Filipino fishermen stranded in Indonesia amid the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving for the Philippines today, Oct. 16.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Filipinos are set to sail for General Santos City on board the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Tubbataha, and are set to arrive in the Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The vessel arrived at Satrol Wharf on Thursday, Oct. 15.

According to the department, it facilitated the issuance of travel documents and the approval of immigration clearances to the Filipinos.

With the assistance of the Philippine embassy, the DFA said it also secured the diplomatic clearance for the vessel’s departure.

The DFA said the Consular Office in General Santos City has already coordinated with the local government authorities for the arrival of the repatriates and set up the COVID-19 protocol and their quarantine facilities.

“CO GenSan has also mobilized the local governments of Saranggani and Davao, the hometown of several repatriates,” the DFA said.

The department said all 40 Filipinos underwent swab testing in compliance with Executive Order No. 42 of the Office of the City Mayor of General Santos, requiring returning residents to present a negative test result issued within 72 hours prior to the date of their arrival.

Manuel Ayap, Acting Head of the Philippine Consulate General in Manado, said this was the first repatriation of Filipinos by sea from Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This repatriation would not be possible without our friends from the Philippine Coast Guard and our strong bilateral relations with Indonesia,” he added.