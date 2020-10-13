DFA repatriates 263 more Filipinos from Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated over 200 more Filipinos from Saudi Arabia.

The DFA said the 263 Filipinos based in Jeddah and other parts of the Western region took a Philippine Airlines chartered flight on Oct. 11 and arrived in Manila on Oct. 12.

According to the DFA, the repatriates were among the “thousands” of Overseas Filipino Workers who were economically displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Consul General to Jeddah Edgar B. Badajos said that the repatriation was part of the Philippine government’s ongoing efforts to bring home overseas Filipinos who would like to be repatriated because of the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA has said last week alone, it repatriated 9461 Filipinos.

The number of overseas Filipinos returning to the Philippines with the help of the government rose to 213,942 since February, with the 9461 more repatriated, the DFA said over the weekend.