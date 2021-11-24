DFA repatriates 204 more Filipinos from Macau

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more Filipinos were repatriated from Macau amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the additional 204 Filipinos repatriated on November 23 pushed the total Filipinos repatriated from the country to 4,961 since March 2020.

The DFA said this is the 25th repatriation flight for Filipinos in Macau.

According to the DFA, based on the Philippine COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) in its Resolution No. 149-A, fully-vaccinated passengers arriving from places included in the Philippines’ yellow list shall only undergo a three-day facility-based quarantine and shall be discharged upon release of a negative RT-PCR test.

Macau is included in that list.

“Those intent on returning to the Philippines are requested to register their details at the Consulate’s online registry at https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau,” the DFA said.