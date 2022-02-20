DFA repatriates 203 Filipinos from Macau

(Eagle News) — Over 200 Filipinos have been repatriated from Macau.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the 203 Filipinos repatriated on Feb. 16 included three wheelchair-bound passengers who were recently hospitalized in Macau.

The flight is the 27th organized by the Philippine Consulate General amid the pandemic.

With the flight, the Consulate has brought a total of 5,355 Filipinos back home.

According to the DFA, following the adoption by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases of its Resolution No. 160-A on 03 February 2022, all fully vaccinated Filipino nationals arriving from abroad are no longer required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine, subject to compliance with conditions set in the same IATF resolution.

A person is deemed fully vaccinated if he or she has received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of departure from the port of origin.

The DFA said those who wish to return to the Philippines are requested to register their details at the Consulate’s online registry at https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau.