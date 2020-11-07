DFA repatriates 17 Filipinos from Myanmar

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated 17 Filipinos from Myanmar.

In a statement, the DFA said the Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Nov. 3 via a special relief flight from Yangon to Manila.

The flight, which departed Yangon at on Nov. 2, was organized by the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar in coordination with Myanmar Airways International.

The DFA said this was the tenth relief flight facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Yangon to help Filipino nationals return to the Philippines.

The department has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since the start of repatriations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.