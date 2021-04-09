DFA repatriates 163 more Filipinos from Myanmar

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated over 100 Filipinos from Myanmar on Thursday, April 9.

The department said the 163 Filipinos, most of whom were stranded in the country due to travel restrictions from the pandemic, arrived via the government’s third chartered flight from the Southeast Asian country at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The 163 Filipinos that included four senior citizens and 14 minors, including three infants brought the total number of Filipinos transported back to the Philippines from Myanmar to 334.

The repatriates will undergo quarantine protocols, as required for all those who arrive to the country, the department said.

With the new arrivals, the total number of overseas Filipinos who have been repatriated since the start of the pandemic is nearing 400,000.

“The DFA works tirelessly to ensure that Filipinos affected by various travel restrictions throughout the world are given the chance to come home,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said.