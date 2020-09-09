DFA repatriates 157 Filipinos from New Zealand, Fiji

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated over 100 Filipinos from New Zealand and Fiji.

In a statement, the DFA said the 157 Filipinos–142 from New Zealand and 15 from Fiji–were repatriated on Sept. 4.

Eight foreign nationals also joined the flight, which was also made possible by the embassy partners including Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This was the third special commercial repatriation flight from those areas, where travel restrictions to manage COVID-19 left some of the Filipinos stranded.

Other from New Zealand lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Jesus Domingo said the repatriation flight from Fiji was particularly difficult as there were no flights there.

Domingo said they were still looking to repatriate Filipinos from Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and French Polynesia.

“Efforts to deliver support to displaced Filipinos who nonetheless chose to remain continue,” the DFA said.

The DFA said it will continue its daily repatriation efforts with Metro Manila under the less stringent general community quarantine.