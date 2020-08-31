DFA repatriates 129 Filipinos from Thailand over the weekend

(Eagle News)–The number of Filipinos repatriated from Thailand rose to 1581 over the weekend after the government repatriated over 100.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the 129 took their flight from the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Aug. 29.

The DFA said some of the Filipinos were fetched and brought to the airport.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 124,000 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic as of early August.

Of the 124,717 overseas Filipinos repatriated, the DFA said 39.8 percent or 49,655 were sea-based while 60.2 percent or 75,062 were land-based.