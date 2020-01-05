DFA reiterates its appeal for Filipinos to leave conflict-ridden areas in Libya

(Eagle News)-The Department of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its appeal for Filipinos in Libya to leave areas where clashes between eastern Libya and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord are taking place.

In a statement, the DFA reiterated its appeal to Filipinos in Tripoli to “avoid and, if necessary, immediately evacuate areas close to where fighting is taking place.”

The embassy issued the appeal after eight Filipino nurses were evacuated on Thursday afternoon from a clinic near where intense clashes took place.

Chargé d’Affaires Elmer Cato said the embassy is ready to assist other Filipinos in relocating to safer areas for as long as the situation on the ground would allow its rescue teams to reach them.

He added the embassy will provide temporary shelter to Filipinos who will be displaced due to the clashes.

More than 20 Filipinos have already evacuated their residences in Salahuddin District and are now staying with relatives and friends.

The DFA said the embassy will also continue to assist Filipinos who may want to avail of repatriation.

A total of 149 were repatriated last year