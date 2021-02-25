DFA raises alert level 2 for Filipinos in Myanmar

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the alert level for Filipinos in Myanmar in view of the “critical” situation in the Southeast Asian country.

The DFA said the alert level was raised to number 2 as a “precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the remaining 1,273 Filipinos there.”

Under the alert level, overseas Filipinos there are “strongly urged to restrict their non-essential movements, avoid places of protest and prepare for evacuation,” the DFA said.

It said only returning workers with existing contracts shall be allowed to travel to Myanmar.

“The department reiterates its advice to Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, avoid places of protest, and check with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon for further advisories,” the DFA said.

On Feb. 1, Myanmar’s military staged a coup, the first in the country since 1988, and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other key officials.

In making the move, the military alleged the November 2020 election had been marred by fraud.

The move triggered protests in the country.

Only recently, at least two people were killed in protests in Mandalay.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party denounced what it said was the violence by security forces in Mandalay as a crime against humanity.