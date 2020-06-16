DFA: Passport, delivery fees can now be paid online via debit or credit card

(Eagle News)–Passport applicants may now pay for their passport applications through credit or debit card.

The Office of Consular Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs made the announcement in an advisory on Tuesday, June 16, as the agency continues to find ways to minimize people-to-people contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the DFA announced those who wish to have their documents authenticated may do so by availing of courier services instead.

According to the DFA, the online payment for passport and delivery fees was made possible after the agency partnered with PayMaya Philippines Inc.

“Previously, passport applicants who secured an online appointment could only pay for their passport application through over-the-counter payments,” the DFA said.”

“This new system of paying through credit and debit cards offers faster and real-time payment without having to leave the safety of their own homes,” the DFA added.

According to the DFA, those who wish to apply for or renew their passports may secure an appointment by visiting http://passport.gov.ph.