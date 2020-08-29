DFA: Over 8,000 overseas Filipinos repatriated this week

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs said it repatriated over 8000 overseas Filipinos this week.

The DFA said with the additional 8,329 repatriated, the number of Filipinos abroad brought home since the pandemic started rose to 153124 since the pandemic started.

Of the total 153,124 repatriates, 57,595 or 37.6 percent were sea-based while 95,529 or 62.4 percent were land-based.

“While commercial flights from various countries remain limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFA was able to facilitate 39 special commercial repatriation flights from the Middle East, Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA, it was also successful in bringing home our overseas Filipinos from countries where there were currently no direct flights to the Philippines.

These included Kenya, Peru, Israel, Russia, Turks & Caicos, Iraq, and Egypt.

The DFA said over the weekend, it will welcome three DFA-chartered flights from Doha, Qatar; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, which are expected to bring home more than 1,000 overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said it is working to facilitate more repatriation flights in September through close coordination with its foreign service posts as well as with its partner government agencies in the country.

“(Overseas Filipinos) who wish to seek repatriation assistance are advised to contact the nearest embassy or consulate in their area,” the DFA said.