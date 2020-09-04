DFA: Over 1000 overseas Filipinos repatriated in recent days

(Eagle News)–Over 1000 overseas Filipinos were repatriated amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday and Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, of the at least 1391, 361 came from Beirut, Lebanon; 180 from Macau; over 200 from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; over 500 from Qatar; and around 150 from LA, in the United States.

The DFA said this was the second DFA-chartered mass repatriation flight from Lebanon since the Beirut Port explosion last month.

The repatriation flights in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are done on a regular basis, the DFA said.

The DFA said it is sustaining its daily repatriation efforts amid the extended general community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Under a GCQ, travel restrictions are further eased.

Metro Manila’s GCQ is expected to end on Sept. 31.