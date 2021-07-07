DFA opens 5 special off-site locations for passport services in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, July 7, announced the opening of five special off-site locations in the National Capital Region.

With the opening, the DFA said 177,500 passport appointment slots are now available to the public in the NCR Plus area.

Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido J. Dulay said the DFA Temporary Offsite Passport Services (TOPS) offices will open at SM Mall of Asia, SM City North Edsa, SM Aura, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, and Robinsons Place Magnolia.

Appointment slots for the five TOPS may be accessed via the DFA’s online appointment system website www.passport.gov.ph, he said

According to the DFA, each TOPS site has the capacity to receive 500 appointments daily and will operate from Mondays to Saturdays.

TOPS offices are open to courtesy lane clients such as OFWs with valid or existing contracts, senior citizens, pregnant applicants, children below 7 years old, persons with disabilities, and solo parents.

“Alternatively, Courtesy Lane clients can likewise access this facility by sending an email to [email protected],” the DFA said.

According to Dulay, the DFA will open TOPS sites in other regions with a significant demand for passport appointments.

“We advise applicants to avoid falling prey to online fraudsters and scammers who are taking advantage of the situation by charging hefty fees,” Undersecretary Dulay said, adding that passport appointment slots are free of charge and are only available through the DFA’s official website.