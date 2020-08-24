DFA: One additional COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos reported over the weekend

26 new recoveries reported on Saturday and Sunday, DFA says

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 9984.

The DFA said 26 new recoveries were also reported mainly from Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East regions, based on the reports of Philippine embassies and consulates over the weekend.

With the additional cases, the number of recoveries among overseas Filipinos rises to 5953.

No deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 733.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still had the most number of those deaths, at 452.

This was followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and Asia and the Pacific with eight deaths.

The DFA said 9505 Filipinos were repatriated last week, bringing the total of Filipinos repatriated since February to 144795.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic, and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.