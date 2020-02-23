DFA official: Filipino in Singapore tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A Filipino in Singapore has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Foreign Affairs official announced on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the Filipino is now isolated in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Dulay said the Philippine Embassy in Singapore is in close contact with their counterparts to monitor the condition of the Filipino, the Philippines’ first confirmed COVID-19 case in Singapore.

At least 80 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore.