DFA: Number of Filipinos who tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore reaches 11

There are now 11 Filipinos who tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease in Singapore, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said this was after a Filipino national tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17.

The patient is currently confined in a hospital and is in isolation, the DFA said.

Of the 11, the DFA said two have recovered, which means nine are COVID-19 active cases.

One of them was discharged on Feb. 28, and the other on March 14.

“The majority of the newly diagnosed active cases are considered as imported cases by the Singapore (Ministry of Health),” the DFA said.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore and stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19-positive Filipino nationals as needed,” it added.

