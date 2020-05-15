DFA notes 2nd straight day that no fatalities had been recorded among OFWs with COVID cases abroad

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,331 as of Friday, May 15.

For the second straight day, no new fatalities had been recorded, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos remain at 269.

Fifteen (15) new recoveries were also reported, with the total now at 789.

“Today is the 2nd consecutive day of no recorded fatalities and 3rd consecutive day of more recoveries than new confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad as reported by our Foreign Service Posts,” the DFA said in a statement.

More than 1,200 overseas Filipinos are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, DFA data showed.

Eagle News Service