DFA: No reports of COVID-19 fatalities among overseas Filipinos on Saturday, Aug. 29

(Eagle News)–There were no reports of COVID-19 fatalities among overseas Filipinos on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the death toll as of Aug. 29 then remains at 755, for a death rate of 7.5 percent.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 474, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia-Pacific region with eight.

Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 10,067, with the five additional cases included.

Recoveries also rose to 6123, after the DFA reported 28 new recoveries in Europe and the Middle East.

The DFA said this translates to 61 percent of the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, higher than last week’s percentages.

This week alone, the DFA said it has brought home over 8,000 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.