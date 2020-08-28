DFA: No reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos for third consecutive day

(Eagle News)–There were no reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos on Thursday, Aug. 27, marking the third consecutive day the Department of Foreign Affairs has recorded no fatalities from the disease.

The DFA said with the development, the death toll among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19 remains at 742.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths so far, at 461, followed by the Americas at 178.

Europe had 95 deaths, and the Asia Pacific Region, eight.

The DFA said total COVID-19 cases rose to 10041, after six cases were confirmed in the Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.

Recoveries also rose to 6080, with the four new recoveries reported.

“As DFA personnel in our foreign service posts continue to report on the status of our nationals abroad, the DFA assures the public of its efforts in attending to the needs of our people and facilitating requests for repatriation, whenever possible,” the DFA said.