DFA: No recent reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–There were no reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday night.

With the zero additional deaths, the tally remains at 755, according to data from the DFA.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths, at 474, followed by the Americas with 178.

Europe had 95 deaths so far, and the Asia-Pacific region, eight.

The DFA said two new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 10,069.

One new recovery was reported, for a total of 6124.

“In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.