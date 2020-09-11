DFA: No recent reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–There have been no recent reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said as of Friday then, the death toll remains at 768.

The Middle East and Africa had the most number of deaths, with 487; followed by the Americas with 178; Europe with 95; and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Six new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad brought the total to 10,168.

With the additional cases, the number of countries where there are COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos has risen to 76.

Eight new recoveries in the Asia Pacific and Europe also pushed the total to 6421.

The Middle East and Africa had the most recoveries, with 4205, followed by the Asia Pacific with 885, Europe with 873, and the Americas with 458.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring adherence of our people to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic whenever possible,” the DFA said.