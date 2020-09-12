DFA: No recent reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–There have been no recent reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this means that as of Saturday night, the death toll remains at 768.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths among Filipinos abroad with 487, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Thirteen additional COVID-19 cases brought the total to 10,181, with the Middle East and Africa with the most number of cases at 7,002.

Ten new recoveries pushed the total to 6431.

The Middle East and Africa also had the most recoveries, with 4205, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 888.

Europe was next with 878 recoveries, followed by the Americas with 459.