DFA: No recent reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, death toll at 773

(Eagle News)–There have been no reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday night.

According to the DFA, the death toll therefore stands at 773.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most number of deaths so far, with 492, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad climbed to 10,339, including the 16 confirmed cases.

Recoveries rose to 6581, including the 13 new recoveries.

The Middle East and Africa had the most number of recoveries so far, with 4239, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 999, Europe with 881, and the Americas with 462.

The DFA earlier said it is intensifying its daily repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.