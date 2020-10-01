DFA: No new COVID-19 deaths reported among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported no new COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said the COVID-19 death toll of Filipinos abroad therefore remains at 792.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases, however, have been reported from countries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe.

The additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 10534.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa so far had the most COVID-19 cases with 7097, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1429, Europe with 1199, and the Americas with 809.

Recoveries remain at 6727, with no additional recoveries reported.

The Middle East and Africa had the most COVID-19 recoveries, with 4270, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1055, Europe with 938, and the Americas with 464.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.