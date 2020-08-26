DFA: No new COVID-19 deaths reported among overseas Filipinos so far

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs said there have been no reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos since early this week.

According to the DFA, as of Aug. 25, that means the number of COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad remains at 742.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most number of deaths, at 461, followed by the Americas at 178, Europe at 95, and the Asia Pacific region at 8.

Twenty-five confirmed cases from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and the Middle East brought the total to 10,028.

There are 6029 recoveries, including the recently-confirmed 15.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.