DFA: No latest reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–There have been no latest reports of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday night.

The DFA said the death toll therefore remains at 777.

The Middle East and Africa continue to have the most COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 496, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

One confirmed COVID-19 case pushed the total to 10,386, with the Middle East and Africa still with the most cases, with 7052.

The Asia Pacific region has 1354 cases, Europe with 1173 cases, and the Americas with 807.

Recoveries to 6594 including the additional recovery reported recently.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 increased slightly to 63.49 percent of the total confirmed cases while the percentages of deaths and those under treatment decreased to 29.03 percent and 7.48 percent respectively,” the DFA said.