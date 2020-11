(Eagle News)–No Filipino was hurt in a recent attack in Vienna, Austria that left at least one killed.

DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos said this was based on a report from the Philippine Embassy in the Austrian capital last night.

The shooting took place in six different locations and involved multiple gunmen.

The attack prompted authorities to close down the capital for manhunt operations.

At least 15 were also injured.