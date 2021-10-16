DFA: No Filipino hurt in Beirut street violence

(Eagle News) — No Filipino was hurt in the street violence that rocked Beirut on Friday, Oct. 15, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the embassy, however, continues to monitor the situation after snipers opened fire and aimed at people’s heads in an attack on supporters of Hezbollah and its ally, according to Reuters.

The group was demanding the removal of the judge investigating the explosion that rocked the city’s port last year.

The DFA urged the Filipino community in Lebanon to be vigilant and avoid non-essential travels and crowded areas at this time.

It said that an Alert Level 2, or the restriction phase, was still in effect over Lebanon in view of the “current political-economic situation.”

The Filipino community may get in touch with the Embassy through the following, the DFA said:

+961 70858086

[email protected]

Media reports said six Shi’ites were shot dead in the attack, the deadliest civil violence in Beirut since 2008.