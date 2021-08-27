DFA: No Filipino casualties in Kabul airport bombings

(Eagle News) — There were no Filipino casualties in the bombings at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The department said the information was based on preliminary information from Philippine Ambassador Daniel Espiritu, who is based in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The attacks came as the United States and other countries continue to undertake evacuations of their citizens, following the Taliban’s takeover of the capital.

The DFA has said a little over 20 Filipinos–or 24–remain in the country, with repatriations still ongoing.

Of the 24, 16 have requested repatriation from their respective companies or the Philippine government.

Media reports said the explosions struck the crowded gates of the airport.

An affiliate of militants who previously fought U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq claimed responsibility for the bombings.