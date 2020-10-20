DFA: No additional COVID-19 death reported among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–No additional COVID-19 death has been reported among overseas Filipinos.

With the development, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday afternoon marked the fifth consecutive day no additional COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad have been reported.

That means the death toll remains at 812, the DFA said.

Three new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 11,152.

Two new recoveries pushed the recovery total to 7201.

The DFA said the new cases and new recoveries were reported from Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Africa.

No reports were received from countries in the Americas and the Middle East.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.