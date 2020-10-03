DFA: No additional COVID-19 death reported among overseas Filipinos recently

(Eagle News)–No additional COVID-19 death has been reported among overseas Filipinos recently.

Without additional deaths, the death toll remains at 793, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said five additional cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad to 10549.

Recoveries rose to 6750, including the additional.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of recoveries and under treatment among our nationals abroad increased slightly to 63.99 percent and 28.5 percent, respectively; while total fatalities due to COVID-19 saw a slight decrease at 7.52 percent,” the DFA said.

The Middle East and Africa had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths so far, with 7100, 4277, and 512, respectively.