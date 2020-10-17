DFA: No additional COVID-19 death reported among overseas Filipinos recently

(Eagle News)–No additional COVID-19 death was reported among overseas Filipinos recently.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the death toll therefore remained at 811.

An additional COVID-19 case pushed the total to 11,146.

Recoveries remained at 7184 as no additional recovery was reported.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and those under treatment slightly decreased to 7.28 percent and 28.72 percent, respectively, while the total number of recoveries saw a slight increase to 64.45 percent,” the DFA said.

The Middle East and Africa remained tbe regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7364, 4540, and 529.