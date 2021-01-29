DFA main building on lockdown until Tuesday after some officers test positive for COVID-19

DFA chief Locsin tests negative, to go on quarantine

(Eagle News) –The main building of the Department of Foreign Affairs will go on lockdown until Tuesday, Feb. 2, after some officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a Tweet he would go on quarantine after interacting with the officers he met the day before, but noted that he has tested negative.

The foreign affairs chief said the main building would be on lockdown “when we test again.”

A DFA statement said the temporary closure starting today, Jan. 29, “may be moved further, depending on the results of the assessment.”

Meanwhile, the DFA said consular services to the public will remain open at the DFA-Consular Office in ASEANA, “in accordance with their publicized operating hours.”

