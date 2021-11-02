DFA lowers alert level in Iraq following improvement in security situation

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has lowered the alert level imposed on Iraq following what it said was the improvement in the security situation in the country.

With the alert level now down to 3 from 4, upon the recommendation of the DFA, the DFA said the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Governing Board has issued Governing Board Resolution (GBR) No. 9 series of 2021, exempting returning OFWs from the deployment ban, subject to specific conditions listed in the said resolution.

The DFA, however, said Filipinos in the country should still exercise caution and “restrict movements only to those which are necessary.”

It said they should “keep their communication lines open with the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, which may be reached through +9647506561740, +9647516167838, and +9647508105240, or [email protected]”

The Philippine government imposed the Alert Level 4 on Iraq after iran shot one of the US bases there supposedly in retaliation for the US killing of its commander Qassim Suleimani.

Alert Level 4 means mandatory repatriation.