DFA: Japan foreign minister to visit PHL from Jan. 8 to 9

(Eagle News)-Japan’s foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu will visit the Philippines from Jan. 8 to 9, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the DFA said in his first visit since he was appointed to the post in September 2019, Motegi is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte.

The DFA said Motegi will have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr., on Jan. 9 to “discuss the advancement of the Philippine-Japan strategic partnership in terms of political dialogues, economic and infrastructure cooperation, defense and maritime security, and Japan’s support for Mindanao and the transition to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).”

The DFA said the foreign ministers will also exchange views on developments in the regional security landscape.

“The visit constitutes a further affirmation of the strengthened strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan, under which both countries continue to elevate and deepen their decades-long economic cooperation, together with their engagement on strategic security issues,” the DFA said.