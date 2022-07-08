DFA hopes for early recovery of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed hope for former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s early recovery.

The DFA made the statement in a Tweet following reports of Abe’s shooting in Nara, during a campaign speech.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, meanwhile, expressed “shock and dismay” over the reported shooting.

“I extend my deep sympathy and pray for his early recovery,” the DFA chief said.

Reports said Abe was rushed to the hospital after he was shot around 11:30 a.m.

The police have taken one person–reportedly a former member of the military—into custody.

The Japanese government has said Abe’s condition was so far “unknown.”