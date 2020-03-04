DFA: First Filipino who tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore given clean bill of health

(Eagle News) — The first Filipino who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore has been discharged from the hospital after being given a clean bill of health.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement this brings the total of COVID-19-positive Filipinos in Singapore back down to two.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health of Singapore and stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19-positive Filipino nationals as needed,” the DFA said.

The Filipino who was discharged was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Feb. 23.

The Philippines has said a travel ban to Singapore was still not needed so far.

The Philippines has so far confirmed three COVID-19 cases.