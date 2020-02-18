DFA: Eight more Filipinos on board Japan cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eight more Filipinos on board the Japan cruise ship off Yokohama have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The DFA said the eight new cases, who were all crew members of the Diamond Princess, are now undergoing treatment in Japanese hospitals.

On Monday, Feb. 17, the DFA said the number of Filipinos with COVID-19 on board the ship was now 27.

Over 500–or 538–Filipinos are on board the ship, which was quarantined after one passenger who got off and joined a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Embassy is coordinating with all relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies… to ensure an orderly and safe repatriation of Filipinos once they clear the Japanese quarantine requirements,” the DFA said.