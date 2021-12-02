DFA: Detected COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 24,190

(Eagle News) –Fifty-nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent data released by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the additional cases pushed the total detected COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 24190.

Seventy-nine more Filipinos outside the country have been tagged as recoveries, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 14306.

The COVID-19 death toll among overseas Filipinos, however, is now at 1438 with the 10 additional deaths.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are the regions with the most COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, now at 13138.

South Africa first reported its detection of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which it said could be attributed to its surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1042 and 682, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 128.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.