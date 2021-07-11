DFA: Detected COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 20,933

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to July 10 data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 20,933.

No additional recoveries nor additional fatalities were reported, which means the COVID-19 recovery total and death toll among Filipinos outside the country remain at 12354 and 1245, respectively.

“The 27 previously reported recoveries in the Middle East were deducted from today’s figures upon verification by Post,” the DFA said.

According to the department, the figures represent 5.95 percent of total COVID-19 deaths and 59.06 percent of total COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 11864, 6461, and 836, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 988 and 643, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 34.

The DFA has said its repatriation of overseas Filipinos is ongoing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.