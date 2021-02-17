DFA: COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rise to 14,672

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have reached 14,672.

This was after the Department of Foreign Affairs received a report about an additional COVID-19 case among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific.

No additional recoveries nor deaths were reported, which means the COVID-19 recovery tally and death toll among Filipinos abroad remain at 9231 and 979, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 8103, 4755 and 633, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries according to DFA data, at 855 and 582, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.