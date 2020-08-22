DFA: COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 9,975

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases among overseas Filipinos has reached 9975, with the addition of cases from two countries in the Americas, and Asia and the Pacific, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, no additional deaths nor recoveries were reported as of Aug. 21, which means the total remains at 5869 and 733, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa have reported the most number of deaths so far, with 452, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The Middle East and Africa also have the most COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos so far, with 6927.

They were followed by 1156 from Europe, 1100 from the Asia Pacific Region, and 792 from the Americas.

“…The (DFA), together with its foreign service posts, calls on Filipino nationals across the globe to cooperate and work with host governments and local health authorities in order to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe,” the DFA said.