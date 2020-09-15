DFA: COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 10,314

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have reached 10,314 after the Department of Foreign Affairs reported an additional 133 cases.

The DFA said as of Monday night, the Middle East and Africa had the most number of COVID-19 cases, with 7017, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1320, Europe with 1172, and the Americas with 805 cases.

The death toll also rose to 722 after four additional deaths were reported from the Middle East.

The Middle East and Africa also had the most number of COVID-19 deaths so far with 491, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Recoveries climbed to 6554, with the Middle East and Africa also with the most number of recoveries at 4222.

The Americas had the least number of recoveries with 461.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.