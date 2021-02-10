DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad reach 14,554

(Eagle News) — Sixty-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14554.

Fifteen more have recovered, which means the COVID-19 recovery total among Filipinos based outside the country is now at 9155.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 954.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 8103, 4755, and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 852 and 549, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

The department has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.